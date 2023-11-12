In the world of modern trucks, where efficiency meets power, the late-model Ford F-Series Super Duty trucks stand out as a pinnacle of engineering. However, even the most advanced engines need a little boost, especially when the days are short and the nights are cold. Imagine a solution that not only quickens your engine warm-ups but also proves invaluable during extended idling or while using a PTO. BD Diesel’s High Idle Control for the 2023 Ford 6.7-liter Power Stroke F-Series Super Duty F250 / F350 / F450 / F550 / F600 is the answer to your needs, and here’s why you should consider this addition to your new truck.

For starters, this high idle control is designed with user-friendliness in mind. It offers seamless integration into your Ford 6.8L/7.3L or 6.7L Power Stroke-equipped truck as it requires no splicing or complicated adjustments. With a straightforward plug-and-play setup, you can install it in just 30 minutes.

In colder climates, waiting for your engine to warm up can feel like an eternity. With this high idle kit, owners can significantly reduce this wait time. Elevating the engine’s idle speed facilitates faster warm-ups, ensuring the vehicle is ready to hit the road swiftly, regardless of the weather conditions.

Whether using a PTO, idling for long periods, or employing remote starters, the kit proves to be a great addition. Its adjustable settings allow you to tailor the idle speed between 900 and 3000 rpm, catering to various requirements.

In the age of auto-engine-off functions designed for fuel efficiency, BD Diesel’s high-idle control cleverly bypasses these features. This means you have control over your engine’s idle speed, even in situations where modern vehicle systems might want to shut it down, ensuring uninterrupted operation.

Concerns about emissions and legality often arise when upgrading vehicle components. Rest assured, this kit is California-compliant and legal for sale and use in all 50 states. Its design ensures it meets regulatory standards.

In essence, BD Diesel’s High Idle Control for the late-model Super Duty is not just an accessory; it’s a necessity for anyone seeking efficient, quick, and reliable engine warm-ups, especially during those cold, demanding days. Upgrade your driving experience today and enjoy the benefits of enhanced engine performance and reduced idle time, making every drive a seamless and efficient journey.