Whipple Supercharger’s 5.0 Gen 5 Stage 2 SC System For 2021-22 F150

The 2021-2022 Ford F150 5.0 Gen 5 Stage 2 SC System by Whipple Superchargers offers a new level of performance for your late-model hay hauler. With up to 775 horsepower, this 5th generation, Stage 2 supercharger is a game-changer. Not only does it deliver great power, but it will be the crowning touch for your engine bay as well.

The supercharger has been designed for incredible performance. Its twin-screw rotors enable it to operate more efficiently, delivering more power than previous systems. This means that the power you want is available across the entire RPM range, making for more on-demand, get-up-and-go.

Superchargers have almost immediate throttle response and power. This makes driving more enjoyable and ensures that you’re always ready when it comes time to merge into traffic or when it’s time to drop the hammer for kicks.

The integrated triple-core intercooler is a key feature of this supercharger. It sits on either side of the rotors and cools the compressed air, resulting in increased power and more consistent results. This, combined with Whipple’s other cooling components, means your truck will have quicker recovery times and greater power.

Despite all these features, the supercharger is designed to fit under the stock hood of your truck, without requiring any modifications. This allows you to up your F150’s power while maintaining a stock appearance for a sleeper build.

The Gen 5 Stage 2 SC System is also designed for easy maintenance and upgrades. It features a 100,000-mile service interval, meaning you can enjoy your truck on the street without worrying about frequent servicing. An oil sight glass makes it easy to inspect the oil in your supercharger, and belts can be changed in just a matter of minutes. The kit also offers plenty of upgrades for those who want even more power.