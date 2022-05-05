Widebody Ford Lightning Rendering Celebrates 5/4 Day

Renderings oftentimes are created to stir the imagination. They provide an insight into the artist’s idea of what could be and how it could be done. We’ve all watched artists sketch out their ideas, but lately there has been a new wave of creators who make unique and amazing works of art, and then post it on Facebook or Instagram claiming thousands of likes. One that we follow religiously is Abimelec Arelleno from Hermosillo, Mexico. Since yesterday’s numerical date was 5/4, a day that second-generation Lightning owners claimed in recognition of their 5.4-liter engine, Arelleno lent the world a view into his mind on how a Ford Lightning should or could look.

In what Arelleno calls “a quick render” he showcased how a widebody sitting on Japanese wheels would fit the narrative of the already curvy body the second-generation Lightning possesses. The Widebody sits roughly 4-inches wider on each side and gives the chassis a little more attitude. While the wheel segment for a 5×135 lug pattern is sparse, the beauty of renderings is that any wheel design could be used. In this case, a set of Work Wheels Meister M1 wheels, that are primarily found on Japanese import cars, are implemented. The wheels are wrapped in Toyo R888 tires and fit just under the fender wheels for a flush fitment.

To finish off what is already an over the top rendering, is a crisp paint job that has enthusiasts everywhere trying to find the hex color code for. The Ice Blue finish, which I’m sure will appear at car shows soon, gives the Lightning the perfect finishing touch. While renderings of a lowrider Ford GT40 might have created a bad taste in some minds, this Lightning rendering has melted a few. I for one am absolutely in love with it. ..Now to find someone to create the actual parts for my 2002 Lightning.