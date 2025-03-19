If you’ve kept up you’re reading with EngineLabs’ articles, you may have noticed a new modern Ford build taking shape under the name Project Bosszilla. In hindsight, the engine deserves so much more than the name we chose, after all, Ford’s latest 7.3-liter Godzilla engine made a massive impact on the pushrod community. It may have even sparked a new GM L8T vs. Godzilla rivalry, reminiscent of the classic Blue Oval vs. Bowtie small- and big-block days. Name aside, we were so excited about the build that we immediately sent it to Late Model Engines (LME) for a complete tear down and bill of health before we started sinking parts and funds into the newest project.

Torn Down For What

Once at LME, the engine was torn down to its bare bones for a thorough inspection. Since this was a pullout from a test vehicle, one that had likely been put through its paces, we wanted to cover our… assets and ensure there were no lurking failures waiting to rear their ugly head. Once the 445-cubic-inch American monster was confirmed to be in great shape, we rebuilt it with fresh fasteners, gaskets, seals, and coils with wires before strapping it to the engine dyno.

Although we love the idea of just sending it with our fresh build, it’s hard to lure us away from an engine dyno. We would love to say it was purely for scientific purposes, ensuring our new engine made similar power to a fresh crate engine. It did, plus way more, belting out 512.1 horsepower at 5,300 rpm and 596.6 lb-ft of torque at 4,000 rpm, easily surpassing the crate ratings of 430 horsepower and 475 lb-ft of torque. However, let’s be honest, we’re just fascinated by the sounds and control room experience that an engine dyno has to offer.

Can’t Leave Well Enough Alone

With the engine fresh, it was time to go back to the drawing board and discuss what modifications we should be making and why. Some of us, your scribe included, wanted to build a naturally aspirated monstrosity that could rival big-block horsepower numbers. But, the more rational among us, who actually consider streetability and daily drivability in the equation, had other plans. In the end, the latter approach won out, as our goal was to build a strong street engine with stout numbers rather than an all-out race engine.

Naturally, the banana-shaped intake manifold was the first topic of discussion. It seems that almost all modern Ford engines come with an eyesore of an intake, usually hidden under a massive plastic cover. But the 7.3-liter Godzilla takes it a step further. The Super Duty’s engine package required a 45-degree uptick at the throttle body to clear the radiator and shroud. While that feature probably doesn’t cause much of a reduction in performance versus a straight inlet, the sight of that bend kept us up at night. So, before moving forward, we decided to do something about it, enter the Ford Performance Low Profile Intake for 7.3-liter gas engine (P/N: M-9424-73LP)

A few years ago, when the industry was still debating whether the 7.3-liter gas engine was a viable option for hot rod swaps or just a workhorse truck engine, intake options were limited to boutique manufacturers. That scenario has now changed. Ford Performance now offers a range of parts, including an intake manifold produced at the same facility responsible for legendary Cobra Jet manifolds.

To learn more about this offering, we sat down with Mike Goodwin, Product Manager and planner for Ford Performance Parts, and an all-around knowledgeable badass, to get the inside scoop on the intake manifold.

The Full Scoop On Ford Performance’s Godzilla Intake

“Our idea for the intake was to create a straight shot while gaining hood clearance,” says Goodwin. “Essentially, we started with the existing OE 7.3-liter manifold. At the time, the 2023 version wasn’t released yet, so we took the 2020 manifold, analyzed potential improvements, and then incorporated elements of the 2023 design. We combined the best aspects of both and added the GT500’s throttle body (P/N: M-9926-M5292), positioning it straight to optimize clearance.”

When discussing the Ford Performance 7.3-liter Godzilla engine’s intake manifold, Goodwin explained that while the flange on the manifold accommodates a 92mm GT500 throttle body, it maintains idle quality and low-speed drivability. Although it’s possible to make an adapter flange to fit a larger throttle body, Goodwin notes that there isn’t much to gain and too much to lose for our “street-friendly” setup.

The goal was to maintain power in the low and mid-range while hopefully gaining some on the top end, and I think we accomplished that. —Mike Goodwin, Ford Performance

Goodwin also highlighted the importance of the Ford Performance Godzilla intake’s sealing system, stating, “The O-ring seals tightly up to the throttle body and intake manifold, ensuring a secure fit.” Goodwin continued with, “The design is a two-piece unit that the ‘hat’ of the intake manifold presses down with small ball-and-receiver fittings, allowing it to snap on and off easily.” As for the materials, the intake manifold is constructed from a composite material, which is actually an injection-molded polymer composite, similar to the OE unit.

Performance Versus Streetability

Before putting the manifold to the test on the dyno, we had to ask about Ford Performance’s powerband goals. “The goal was to maintain power in the low- and mid-range while hopefully gaining some on the top end,” Goodwin explains. But, as horsepower junkies, we couldn’t resist asking how it compares to race manifolds. “It’s not a race manifold or a sheet metal manifold with three-inch runners where you’re making power above 6,500 rpm. It’s designed to be a street manifold, built for strong torque and great drivability,” he adds.

Goodwin also dove into the valvetrain, likely to let me down easy on my more ambitious expectations and constant max-effort questions. “When you look at the geometry of the valvetrain, especially the pushrod lengths and the way the production valves are set up, you’ll notice they’re very tall, with tall valve springs. This setup isn’t conducive to high RPM unless you use specialized components,” Goodwin explained. “While some builds push the 7.3-liter to 9,000 rpm, controlling that much valve inertia is a serious challenge. It’s not a remotely streetable setup, it’s a pure racing engine. Sure, you can win the internet for an hour with your high-RPM 7.3, but it’s not practical for everyday driving.”

On The Dyno Again, Making Music With My Friends

After installing the Ford Performance intake manifold and filling up with pump 93 from the gas station down the street, we were off to the proverbial races to see what the new setup could do. Once the engine reached a steady 168 degrees Fahrenheit, we began our pulls and tuning through the required OBR ECU.

Right away, we noticed a bump in low-end torque, with peak numbers climbing to 604.4 lb-ft at just 3,900 rpm, compared to our previous 596.6 lb-ft at 4,000 rpm. The curve mirrored the OE manifold through the mid-range, but at the top end, the Ford Performance intake once again pulled ahead, outperforming the factory unit.

The horsepower department saw similar gains, with the Ford Performance intake manifold delivering 516.2 horsepower at 5,700 rpm. When comparing the dyno graphs, both the OE and Ford Performance intake manifolds followed similar curves. The Ford Performance intake showed an advantage below 4,500 rpm and again above 4,750 rpm, with no losses between 4,500 and 4,750 rpm.

What’s Next for Ford Performance and Our Own Godzilla

With the powerband showcasing our performance gains on the dyno, along with the added benefit of fitting the engine into our chassis of choice without worrying about the intake snout hitting the hood, we were all set. Still, I couldn’t resist revisiting the racing idea, just in case my theatrics managed to sway the other half of the shop or the good folks of Ford Performance.

When I asked Goodwin about the possibility of a Ford Performance race manifold, he responded, “We never know what the future holds. But we’re always looking at new opportunities and ideas to grow the 7.3 space.” Given what Ford Performance has accomplished with Megazilla 1.0 and Megazilla 2.0, they’ve already proven they can cater to both hardcore racers and those looking for a more street-friendly setup.

If you’re still following our Godzilla build, stay tuned, we’ll be diving into the engine next with a proper camshaft profile for the brute build!