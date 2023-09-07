Cooling System Upgrade For Your Power Stroke

If you remember back in May 2023, we upgraded the turbo tubing on a 2011 Ford Super Duty. The installation of those new steel turbo tubes from Pusher Intakes was needed as the factory-installed plastic tubing was deteriorating and allowing boost pressure to evacuate the intake system. Not very conducive to making power. Unfortunately, as far as we could tell, the radiator hoses were also the same ones that were installed at the factory and in just as rough shape. They didn’t leak — yet — but it was readily apparent that a cooling system upgrade was a good idea. Why wait until a problem occurs to fix it?

Now that Pusher Intakes has released a new cooling system upgrade in the form of a steel replacement radiator “hose” for the 2011 through 2016 Super Duty trucks, we thought we would see how it fits on Eric’s truck. The unknown length of time the old hose has been in place is more than enough reason to swap it out. Since we’re changing it, we might as well upgrade to the solid tube from Pusher.

Let’s Get Started

Once the Pusher coolant tube kit arrived, it was installed in a matter of minutes as this is a very straightforward installation that anyone can accomplish. All that is required is to drain enough coolant from the engine to get the fluid level lower than the thermostat housing on the engine. We drained roughly two gallons of coolant to be safe.

With the fluid drained, we next, undid the hose clip that retains the upper radiator hose to the radiator and then disconnected the plastic connector and rubber hose. To remove the thermostat side of the coolant hose, simply undo the three bolts holding the thermostat housing to the engine and then lift the assembly out and away.

To install the new parts, you will no longer be using the factory clip as the Pusher coolant tube utilizes an aluminum connector with a new clip to attach it to the radiator, and silicone hose connections with band clamps to attach the tubing to the thermostat housing and radiator connector. When reinstalling the new coolant tubing, the first thing we did was replace the plastic OE thermostat housing with the new aluminum Pusher Intakes housing. We found it easier to attach the silicone connector and the solid tubing to the thermostat housing and the radiator connector before actually bolting it to the engine.

EZ Connections Make An EZ Cooling System Upgrade

The hose connection is made to the radiator in the same way as the OE coolant hose in that a clip secures the connection. Once the aluminum radiator connector is slid into the silicone portion of the tubing, apply a small amount of light-duty oil or grease to the inside of the aluminum connector to ease sliding it onto the radiator. Once the new coolant tubing is positioned how you want it, simply tighten the band clamps.

With everything tightened and “clipped”, refill the cooling system and you’re done. It really is that easy. If your rubber radiator hoses have been on your truck for a long time, it really is time to consider replacing them. Since you need to replace them, why not do so with an upper coolant tube upgrade kit from Pusher Intakes, you will likely never have to do it again. That in itself is worth the time and small expense for this upgrade.