I have to admit, with a name like PigPen55, expectations about this truck should be low. Let’s face it, with a name like that, the truck is either a basket case or a surprisingly cool ride with a lot of unseen features. All I can say is, surprise!

PigPen55 definitely pegs the cool meter. As the build easily stands out at any truck event. The guys at Riffraff Diesel in Eagle Point, Oregon have put together a cool truck that showcases not only the best the aftermarket has to offer, but also, the craftsmanship of the Riffraff team.

I am told that countless hours were spent building this truck went together perfectly and looked like it was a factory. In fact, the 6.0-liter Power Stroke under the hood looks right at home. However, getting mounted was not what some might call easy.

The original frame and suspension were never designed to handle the weight or dimensions of the Power Stroke, so, it was replaced with a Big 10 chassis from No Limit Engineering. This upgrade not only made engine fitment much easier, but also, cruising and carving corners is surely a lot more fun.

The 6.0-liter Power Stroke relies on a factory block, crankshaft, and rods, but Riffraff modified a set of MAHLE pistons to suit their needs. Floating between the rods is a Killdevil Stage 2 camshaft. The factory cylinder heads were cleaned up and feature porting from Steel Dust Machine of California. Fueling is handled by Full Force Diesel Performance 205cc 30-percent over injectors and Riffraff’s own lift pump.

The engine breathes through a hand-fabbed intake by LYFE Motorsports, who also handcrafted the intercooler tubes and core to ensure maximum flow and cooling potential. O’Dawgs Diesel high flow cast intake handles feeding this monster and Riffraff installed a couple of stages of nitrous, “just in case”. The exhaust is comprised of Steed Speed manifolds and a 4-inch downpipe that splits into 3-inch duals.

Rounding out the power parts is a custom intercooler, 68mm Stage 3 KC Turbos turbocharger, and 205cc injectors. Altogether, a potent 735 horsepower is realized.

Behind the enhanced 6.0-liter engine is a five-speed 5R100 transmission built by John Wood Automotive. As you can imagine, the transmission has multiple internal upgrades to handle the horsepower and torque thrown at it. Inside is a modified valve body, triple-disc torque converter, and a few billet parts to ensure it can survive the abuse the engine delivers.

While some might feel the truck is incomplete because of the patina, others call it perfectly seasoned. It was not built to be a show truck, but rather, to showcase their products and abilities. The fact the team is able to drive the truck without worrying about getting dirty is a plus.