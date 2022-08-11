Ford Pays Homage To Original Bronco With Heritage Edition

The original Ford Bronco was the sensation that brought Ford Motor Company into the limelight of off-road racing. Easily regarded as the first “Sports-Utility Vehicle,” it has remained ingrained in the mind of off-road enthusiasts as a fan favorite. Its ability to tackle tough obstacles, yet remain docile enough for street driving, made the Ford Bronco an easy choice for motorists. Once the sixth generation of Bronco was released in 2021, the popularity once again surged with Ford releasing multiple options to cater to the crowd demand. Now, Ford has released a new Heritage Edition that pays homage to the original Ford Bronco and all the things it accomplished

Similar to how Ford celebrated the F-150 with its line of Heritage Edition trucks, the same is being applied to the Bronco two-door, four-door, and Bronco Sport. Each Bronco will revisit the color schemes and aesthetics from decades ago, while still keeping the modern blend intact.

Full-Size Bronco Respects Its Elders

The Bronco two- and four-door Heritage Editions will come cloaked in a two-tone paint job offset by Oxford White accents and a modular hardtop roof. Included in the package will be a Heritage Edition-specific grille, Race Red “Ford” Lettering, 17-inch Oxford White wheels, and a body side stripe to complete the early Bronco vibes. The interior will also receive a host of Heritage Edition equipment including plaid seats and Oxford White trim on the gauge panel, badging, and floor liners.

Queuing the modern touches, Sasquatch-width fender flares will cover the 2-inch wider stance and give aggressive aesthetics. A powder-coated steel front bumper will provide easy access to recovery points and has integrated fog lamps coming standard. The Heritage Edition will come equipped with Big Bend series equipment and features, including the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine and 7-speed manual or 10–speed automatic.

Bronco captivated America in the mid-’60s with its rugged style and uncompromising off-road agility, a legacy that is still prevalent today” Mark Grueber, Bronco marketing manager

The Sasquatch Package will come standard with Ford’s High-Performance Off-Road Stability Suspension (H.O.S.S) 2.0 system which includes Bilstein dampers. The package also increases ride height and tire size with 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires. Most importantly, Dana front and rear electronic locking axles with 4.7:1 final drive allow increased off-road capabilities.

For those wanting yet another step above the Heritage, a Limited edition will be coming out as well. The Heritage Limited will feature gloss-black painted 17-inch heritage wheels with classic “dog dish” centers and an Oxford White-painted lip for even more retro vibes. Instead of sporting the 300 horsepower 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine under the hood, the Heritage Limited will increase the power via a 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine, raising it by an additional 30 horsepower and 90 lb-ft of torque.

The interior of the Heritage Limited will easily be distinguished from its counterpart with metal “Bronco” script fender badging, leather-trimmed/vinyl plaid seats with white and Race Red accent stitching, and Heritage Limited console badging.

Little Brother Bronco Joins The Heritage Edition Party

Although not born in the ‘60s like its full-size Bronco brethren, the younger brother will join the celebration with Ford’s exclusive Heritage and Heritage Limited edition styling. This will include more of the Oxford White accents and painted roof to mimic the early Broncos. On the inside, the Bronco Sport Limited will feature a blend of Navy Pier, Race Red and Robin’s Egg Blue accents throughout. While Robin’s Egg and Oxford White were retained from the ‘60s models, the Navy Pier trim is more associated with the ‘80s, when the compact-sized Bronco II hit the market.

Bronco Sport has been a hit with compact SUV customers since it arrived two years ago, but it is just as important that we give our customers special editions similar to what we have done with the two- and four-door Bronco. Grueber.

The Bronco Sport Heritage Edition will be rocking a 1.5-liter EcoBoost engine that keeps power to an insurance cost saving 181 horsepower with 190 lb-ft of torque. The Bronco Sport Heritage Edition will still retain the H.O.S.S. system with increased ride height, tuned front struts, and more. Once again, the Heritage Limited will increase tire size and performance by bumping engine displacement to the 2.0-liter EcoBoost making 250 horsepower and 277 lb-ft of torque to drive 29-inch all-terrain off-road tires.

Pricing Before Additional Dealer Markup

While availability dates are still to be determined, Ford has opened up the ordering portal for the Bronco Sport. The Bronco two- and four-door models are slated to go on sale later this year. For those interested in the Bronco Sport Heritage Edition, MSRP will start at $34,245 and Limited at $44,655. The Bronco Heritage Edition will start at $44,305 and increase to $66,895 for the Heritage Limited.