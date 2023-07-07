Keep Your Engine Cool This Summer With Milodon Water Pumps

With the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) confirming an El Nino weather pattern this summer, and meteorologists espousing chances of a super El Nino event, there is no denying we’ve seen record-breaking heat already this year, with more likely to come. So it’s especially important that your cooling system is up to snuff to handle these extreme outside temperatures.

One of the core components of any cooling system is the water pump. After all, if the water isn’t moving, it won’t be doing any cooling — of the engine or of itself. While it can sometimes be easy to ignore the water pump until something goes wrong, and then replace it with the cheapest option you can find at the local parts store, you really need to give more care to such an important component.

“A lot of people think about a water pump much differently than an oil pump,” says Milodon’s Steve Morrison. “For some reason, rotor-to-housing clearances just don’t seem to be at the front of mind when it comes to water pumps.” Morrison has focused on building a water pump with significantly more attention to detail than a bargain-basement pump. By tightening up the impeller-to-housing clearances, Milodon is able to improve water flow by 30 percent.

And because you rely on your water pump to work under some pretty austere conditions, Milodon puts extra attention into all of the components in the assembly. Starting with all-new high-quality steel or aluminum housings, large-diameter shafts are used to ensure that there are no weak points. Those stout shafts are supported by heavy-duty bearings both for smooth, efficient operation and sheer reliability.

About the only thing factory-spec on a Milodon water pump is the fit, as all of Milodon’s water pumps are designed to be direct-replacement parts. Your engine is likely making significantly more power than it was originally designed for, so it only makes sense that you use a water pump that moves significantly more water than the factory unit, too.