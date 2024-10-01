Mustang Week 2024 was one for the books. Not even four weeks later and we are still craving more! Thankfully, we don’t have to wait until September 2025 as we do have Mustang Week: Texas coming up in seven months. The event crew has been hard at work locking in the complete schedule for next year, but promised to return to Myrtle Beach in September. If you are planning to attend the Texas event in April, registration kicks off in just a few weeks.

For a more in-depth breakdown by day, with photo galleries, check out our coverage from earlier this month. There is also a huge gallery of photos on the Friends of Mustang Week Group on Facebook. We’ll have more videos on social media, including the Great 8 voting, which started last week. Keep it locked on FordMuscle.com and its socials for more. Stay gold Pony Boy!