Reduce IATs With The Speedway Motors Headlight Air Intake

Classic vehicle enthusiasts have long faced the challenge of limited airflow and hot engine compartment air due to restrictive air cleaners with single snorkels. Even high-performance open air filter assemblies, though better at airflow, still drew in hot air from the engine bay. The Speedway Motors Headlight Air Intake makes it easy to introduce cold air into your engine.

Crafted from lightweight spun aluminum, this headlight intake adapter replaces the standard seven-inch sealed beam headlight, fitting snugly in place. Notably, it is securely held in position by the same metal lock ring that holds the headlight into the adjuster bucket, ensuring a reliable setup. The Headlight Air Intake can work with any type of engine and induction system. Users have the ability to fabricate their own cold air intake system that will link the Headlight Air Intake to the engine.

The Headlight Intake Duct features a generous 5-3/4-inch inlet that smoothly tapers down to a 4-inch outlet. This strategic design allows for seamless connection to standard 4-inch cold air tubing using 4-inch tubing couplers, creating a highly efficient cold air induction system for your engine. Installation may require some trimming of the headlight adjusting bucket to accommodate the headlight intake outlet, but rest assured, it won’t hinder the reinstallation of the headlight for street use. So, you don’t have to make any permanent changes to your vehicle.

Upgrade your classic vehicle today and experience the power of cold air induction with this innovative headlight intake duct. You can learn more about the Headlight Air Intake right here on the Speedway Motors website.