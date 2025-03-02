ARP’s Tiny Bolt Line Expands: #8-32 Size Added!

evanderespolong
By Evander Long March 02, 2025

It’s often the smallest details that separate a good build from a truly great one. Let’s be real: Most people don’t get excited about bolts. But for anyone who’s serious about building or restoring a car, the little details matter.

And ARP, the company known for making some of the strongest engine fasteners in the automotive industry, is now offering even more options for those tiny, often-overlooked bolts that hold everything together.

They’ve expanded their line of what they call “Tiny Bolt,” and the big news is the addition of #8-32 size bolts. Now, these aren’t your average hardware store finds. We’re talking polished stainless steel with 12-point heads – perfect for getting into tight spots. Since ARP makes them in-house at their California facility, you can be sure of the quality.

These new #8-32 bolts come in 10 different lengths, from a wee 0.375-inches all the way up to 1.500-inches, with increments of 0.125-inches. That gives you a ton of flexibility for whatever you’re working on, whether it’s inside the engine bay, tidying up the interior, or securing something else entirely.

And if polished stainless isn’t your thing, ARP also offers all their accessory fasteners in a black oxide-finished 8740 chrome moly. But the real selling point here is strength. ARP says these bolts are rated at 180,000 psi tensile strength – that’s 20 percent stronger than Grade 8 hardware. And, of course, the stainless steel construction offers superior corrosion resistance, one important factor for any vehicle exposed to the elements.

Sure, we’re talking about ARP’s new line of “Tiny Bolt.” But those small bolts can make a big difference in the overall quality and longevity of a build. ARP clearly caters to the builders who sweat the details, the ones who want the best, even for the parts you don’t always see. These five-packs of premium fasteners are about more than just holding things together; they’re about doing it right.

 

Article Sources

Automotive Racing Products
https://www.arp-bolts.com
(800) 826-3045

