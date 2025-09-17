Preventing Coyote Oil Pump Failure: How FFRE Tests Every Pump Before

scottparker
By Scott Parker September 17, 2025

For Ford Coyote enthusiasts, one weak point has earned a notorious reputation: the oil pump gears. Coyote oil pump failure is a common issue in high-RPM, high-horsepower builds, and when it happens, the results are often catastrophic. Broken gears can starve the engine of oil, wiping out bearings, scoring crank journals, and turning an expensive build into an expensive rebuild.

Fast Forward Race Engines (FFRE) has upgraded countless Coyote oil pumps as the result, but it became apparent that testing them before they left the shop would save everyone time and money. In a recent video, they revealed the steps they take to ensure every Coyote engine that leaves their shop is protected against oil pump failure. Their approach goes beyond simply replacing the factory gears with billet versions—it involves real-world testing on a dedicated oil pump dyno.

Why Stock and Aftermarket Parts Aren’t Always Safe

Most builders know that the factory powdered-metal oil pump gears in a Coyote are a ticking time bomb in performance applications. But FFRE points out that even new pumps or billet gears can have issues. Variances in machining tolerances, poor gear alignment, or leaks can all lead to premature failure once the engine is under load. Skipping testing means gambling with the heart of the oiling system. And it’s also a great opportunity to flush out the pump, so it isn’t sending any machining debris through the fresh engine.

Coyote oil pump gear failure

Inside FFRE’s Oil Pump Testing

FFRE’s oil pump dyno subjects pumps to the same conditions they’ll see inside a running engine: pressure, flow, and RPM. “We monitor heat, if we get a pump that’s too tight we will see a rise in oil temp that’s leaving the pump,” Irwin told us. “The pressure/temp sensor is after the pump prior to the sump.” 

This process weeds out any components that can’t handle the job. By verifying performance before installation, FFRE saves its customers time and money while also preventing Coyote oil pump failure, giving their customers confidence that the oiling system won’t be the point of failure when power and RPM climb.

Why It Matters in LS vs. Coyote 3

We captured this in during the turbo build for LS vs. Coyote 3, presented by Summit Racing, where every detail counts. Testing oil pumps might sound like overkill, but in professional engine building, it’s the little details that separate good builds from great ones.

By addressing the Coyote’s most well-known weakness up front, FFRE ensures that oil pump failure never gets a chance to sideline one of its engines.

Horsepower Wars would like to thanks its sponsors for making this possible including Summit Racing, Holley (Holley EFI, Simpson, etc), Manley Performance, Diamond Racing Pistons, COMP Cams, Moroso Performance Products, Automotive Racing Products (ARP), Cometic Gaskets, AMSOIL, Vibrant Performance, HPT Turbochargers, ICT Billet, ATI Performance, Meziere Enterprises, AFCO Racing, Optima Batteries, Old World Industries/Peak, Strange Engineering, SPAL, Auto Metal Direct, and Wiles Driveshaft.

