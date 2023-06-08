Emissions Standards Opposed By U.S. House Members

I received a letter from SEMA the other day exclaiming that more than 150 U.S. House members have opposed EPA-proposed emissions standards. This is good news, and I personally thank SEMA for watching out and working to protect our vehicles. Apparently, many lawmakers have set aside their differences and banded together to show support for the aftermarket industry and the future of internal combustion engine (ICE) innovations.

U.S. House Energy and Commerce Committee Chairwoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) and 150 House Republican members sent a letter to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan urging him to rescind the agency’s proposed emissions standards for light-, medium-duty vehicles and heavy-duty trucks.

Chairwoman McMorris Rodgers opposed the EPA’s draft multipollutant rulemaking for model years 2027 through 2032 motor vehicles. If finalized, the EPA estimates the rule would lead to electric vehicles (EVs) making up two-thirds of new passenger vehicles sold in the United States by 2032. SEMA opposes the rulemaking, as consumers and the marketplace should be able to choose the vehicle technology that works best for them.

Congressional Republicans have expressed strong opposition to the EPA’s proposed rulemaking, as evidenced by the supermajority of the House Republican Caucus signing the letter opposing the EPA’s effort to transition the U.S. motor-vehicle fleet away from the internal combustion engine.

There are many options on the road to zero emissions; it is crucial for government policy to remain technology neutral. The specialty-equipment market business has been built around ICE technology. However, the industry is leading the way in fuel innovations and converting old vehicles into new and cleaner innovations. Hydrogen and other renewable fuels, including synthetic eFuels, will allow legacy vehicles to operate in a carbon-neutral manner and should have an equal seat at the table.

Recently, six SEMA members and SEMA President and CEO Mike Spagnola testified before the EPA in opposition to the agency’s recently proposed new federal emissions standards. SEMA encourages industry businesses to submit comments to the EPA opposing the proposal while highlighting both the importance of maintaining a technology-neutral approach to motor-vehicle technology and the adverse impacts the rule would have on the future of the automotive industry.

The fight is not over, click here to sign a letter opposing the EPA’s proposal, which provides an opportunity to personalize the text and explain how the agency’s push to an all-electric future will impact your life or business. We need to be heard or there is a good chance our trucks could be the target of extinction.

