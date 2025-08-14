Horsepower Wars Releases Rules for LS vs Coyote 3

LS vs Coyote 3, presented by Summit Racing, is the latest installment in Horsepower Wars, focused on comparing the performance potential of two modern engine platforms in a controlled, boost-focused competition. This year, the matchup features a 5.0L Ford Coyote against a 5.3L GM LT-based Gen V L83, both running identical 76mm billet turbos from HPT and tuned on E85 using a Holley Dominator EFI system with an air-to-water intercooler. The goal is simple: each team will build its engine within the set parameters and compete to achieve the highest peak horsepower on the dyno.

Engines will be built at the participating engine builders’ facilities, with Fast Forward Racing Engines building the Coyote engine and Late Model Engines building the LT-based engine. All components and machining must be pre-approved by Horsepower Wars staff, ensuring compliance with competition guidelines.

Dyno testing will take place at an independent third-party facility — once again, the infamous Westech Performance Group in southern California. Each team will have a designated time slot for tuning and testing, with the final result based on peak horsepower output. Below is a more detailed explanation for the rules for LS vs Coyote 3.

Rules on Engine

Engines must be built to withstand drag-and-drive-style competitions, including intermittent street and highway driving between 100 and 300 miles of distance.

Displacement limit: Factory displacements must be maintained: 5.0 liters for the Coyote and 5.3 liters for the L83.

Must use factory block.

Each engine is allowed .020 inch of overbore from factory specs; 3.680 inches for the Coyore, 3.800 inches for the L83

Factory stroke, along with factory crank and rod journal diameters must be maintained.

Each team must run the same 76mm billet wheel compressor side of the turbo. Turbine is side limited to 0.96, 1.24, or 1.28 A/R HPT “F3” series housing options with an unmodified HPT turbine wheel

Functional hydraulic valvetrain required.

Port fuel injection only (no direct injection).

Head porting is permitted (welding or significant alterations are not allowed).

Fuel will be restricted to E85 with a maximum of 8 injectors.

Parts Budget with Approval Process

Both teams must use only off-the-shelf components that are commonly available and offered by popular mail-order or retail companies such as Summit Racing (the exclusive retail partner), although they may use custom spec pistons and camshafts.

There is no specific budget; however, each builder must submit a list of all of the components planned for the build, as well as a complete list of all of their intended machine work.

All machine work and engine components must be approved by Horsepower Wars staff in advance.

Dyno Rules for LS vs Coyote 3

Dyno testing will be conducted at an independent third-party location; Westech Performance Group.

Time Limit: Each team will receive a fixed dyno time limit (one full day).

Each team’s official dyno time will start after the engine has been successfully started, leak-checked, and broken in.

Failure Protocol: If an engine experiences a significant parts failure, the best course of action will be determined at that time.

Repairs may be limited, depending on the severity of the failure.

Competition Rules for LS vs Coyote 3

The highest legitimate peak horsepower result wins. (Dyno flares or spikes in results will not count.)

Intercooler Requirement

Both teams must use an air-to-water intercooler (Tick Performance’s intake manifold sandwich intercooler).

Air or fuel may not be cooled beyond ambient conditions before entering the air inlet or fuel system.

Horsepower Wars would like to thanks its sponsors for making this possible including Summit Racing, Holley (Holley EFI, Simpson, etc), Manley Performance, Diamond Racing Pistons, COMP Cams, Moroso Performance Products, Automotive Racing Products (ARP), Cometic Gaskets, AMSOIL, Vibrant Performance, HPT Turbochargers, ICT Billet, ATI Performance, Meziere Enterprises, AFCO Racing, Optima Batteries, Old World Industries/Peak, Strange Engineering, SPAL, Auto Metal Direct, and Wiles Driveshaft.