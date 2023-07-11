Howards Cams Adds More Connecting Rods To Its TrackSmart Line

Howards Cams has been in the horsepower game since 1945 and moved beyond just grinding camshafts. The company produces all kinds of different parts for your engine, including connecting rods. The TrackSmart line of connecting rods from Howards Cams has expanded again to cover even more engine applications.

Howards makes the TrackSmart H-Beam connecting rods out of durable 4340 aircraft quality steel. These rods are then CNC-machined to make sure they’re perfect. Finally, Howards heat treats the TrackSmart rods using a proprietary process to increase durability and strength.

Brian Adix from Howards Cams explains why the TrackSmart rods are great for any high-performance application.

“We have been manufacturing billet steel rods for well over 20 years. The TrackSmart H-Beam rods are meant to be a little more budget-friendly. We beefed them up compared to most H-Beams available with material in the critical areas, double-beamed caps, and added ARP2000 cap screws. They are basically a good step up from the common H-Beam connecting rod. These rods will work in applications from street/strip vehicles, to most sportsman racer applications, including those with power adders.”

Howards now offers the TrackSmart rods in the following sizes:

Chevrolet SB: 6.000″, 6.125″, 6.200″, and 6.250″

Chevrolet LS: 6.125″ (.927″ pin)

Chevrolet BB: 6.135″, 6.385″, 6.535″, 6.700″, and 6.800″

Ford SB: 5.400″ (Ford Big End with .927″ Pin)

You’ll want to talk with your engine builder to see what size is best for your build. You can learn more about the TrackSmart rods right here on the Howards Cams website.