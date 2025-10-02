Now that we’ve seen both engine builds, it’s time to take a close look at the LS vs Coyote 3 budget for each engine as put together by two of the top builders in the world – to not only make 1,300-plus-horsepower but to survive grueling drag n drive competition in the C10 Shootout.

In case you missed it, in Episode 3 of LS vs Coyote 3, presented by Summit Racing, Fast Forward Race Engines walked us through the assembly of our Coyote using a re-sleeved Gen 3 block and prepped Gen 2 heads. This combination should make over 1,300 horsepower with our 76mm HPT turbo and E85 fuel. We’ve got a complete breakdown of every part on the long-block, from the block itself right up to the intake manifold and even the Holley Smart Coils of this 10,000rpm combination.

In Episode 4, Late Model Engines (LME) walked us through its 9,000rpm Gen V LT combination and some of the special tricks that make it a serious contender in the competition. As the reigning champs, you can never count this crew out. They’ll use the slight cubic inch and any other advantage they can to come out on top. In the article, we also have a complete breakdown on this build.

FFRE Coyote Budget

One of the top questions we get asked is how do the Coyote and LT compare when it comes to the build budget. In years past, the four-cam Coyote was at a severe disadvantage, cost-wise, which lead it to often using more factory parts than its GM counterpart when we adhered to a strict budget. We took the gloves off this time, but also promised to share those numbers for complete transparency. The numbers you will see below account for every single nut and bolt, minus the core engine.

In all fairness to FFRE, for the sake of competition, we did ask to make a few changes to the standard FFRE package. So we are going to offer you two numbers, one is what they would typically build for a customer, and one is for the competition. Both are very real numbers, however, one represents what someone would pay to replicate a one-off engine that potentially won a dyno competition versus something that is proven to make gobs of power reliably by countless customers.

The engine for LS vs Coyote 3 used $22,868.24 in parts (using Summit Racing pricing wherever possible), which does not include the core or labor charges. On average, we have found used Gen 3 and Gen 2 Coyotes to be more expensive cores than the GM L83. However, a typical FFRE Stage 2 long-block build (minus intake) costs $28,000 with labor and is capable of 1,300 rwhp.

LME Gen V LT Budget

In years past, the GM crew had the advantage when it came to the budget. With only one cam and half the amount of valves, not to mention affordable block and head options, it’s easy to see why. But the turbo and small cubes make this a whole different ball game. L83 cores are very cost-effective, but a forged crank, rods, and pistons were all necessary, as were a bumpy cam, high-spinning lifters, and other valvetrain upgrades.

Not including the L83 core, the grand total for the LS vs Coyote 3 budget in parts alone using Summit Racing prices wherever applicable was $22,322.14. LME’s labor cost for machining and assembling the short-block is $3,149 and to turn it into a long-block and dyno test is another $2,849 for a grand total of $28,320.14. For the record, one of LME’s high-end 427ci LTR long-blocks is only a few grand more (and near the same cost to our L83 if you used an L8T or LT1 block), which gives you an idea of why they don’t build many 5.3L LT engines.

Shameless Newsletter Plug If this story looks familiar to you, then congratulations you are signed up for the Horsepower Wars newsletter. If it doesn’t, shame on you! You are missing out! But, hey, there’s always time to fix that. Go here and don’t miss any updates!

Horsepower Wars would like to thanks its sponsors for making this possible including Summit Racing, Holley (Holley EFI, Simpson, etc), Manley Performance, Diamond Racing Pistons, COMP Cams, Moroso Performance Products, Automotive Racing Products (ARP), Cometic Gaskets, AMSOIL, Vibrant Performance, HPT Turbochargers, ICT Billet, ATI Performance, Meziere Enterprises, AFCO Racing, Optima Batteries, Old World Industries/Peak, Strange Engineering, SPAL, Auto Metal Direct, and Wiles Driveshaft.