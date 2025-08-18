Meet the Horsepower Wars Season 4 Players: Some You May Recognize

scottparker
By Scott Parker August 18, 2025

Horsepower Wars Season 4 presented by Summit Racing is ramping up to be a unique experience, following a few-year hiatus. The series returns to its roots, starting with LS vs Coyote 3 premiering every Thursday on EngineLabs.com from August through September. And it will roll straight into the C10 Shootout, when we take the turbo 5.0L vs 5.3L engines from the engine dyno shootout and put them into C10s for a friendly drag n drive competition.

 
LS vs Coyote 3

This year Late Model Engines (LME) returns to defend its crown in LS vs Coyote 3, set to build a killer 5.3L LT-based engine to represent the GM camp. LME is no stranger to high-powered turbocharged engines, and has been building the LS platform since its inception. This Houston-based crew is known for building rock solid combinations for dedicated race cars and street cars alike. While they are perhaps more at home building larger cube LT combinations, LME is not one to back down from a fight.

LS VS. Coyote Season 2; Coyote Engine

Representing the Ford camp, Fast Forward Race Engines (FFRE) out of New Port Richey, Florida has quietly taken over the Coyote game. The debate is dying down over who is the best, among a very tribal group of Ford fans, thanks to the likes of Brett Lasala and his FFRE-powered S197 Mustang – the little 5.0L that takes down big-blocks and LS combinations with pride at every drag and drive event in the country. The Florida crew only builds two platforms, and they are masters at their craft. The stock block Coyote follows a familiar formula and could take this win in stride.

C10 Shootout

Eric Yost of Customs by Bigun, winner of season 1 of the $10K Drag Shootout, will be using the FFRE bullet to put together the “Coyote 10.”The heretic is based on a 1972 Chevy C10. We’ll be ripping out a small-block Chevy to squeeze in the wide, DOHC Ford V8 with a lot of custom work. Bigun is a master of fabrication and promises to show off his skills, incorporating his deep knowledge in building drag and drive competitors as well as his NASCAR roots – based in Mooresville, North Carolina (the mecca of stock car racing).

Big 3 Racing of West Salem, Ohio is also a major player in the drag and drive game, having competed at every major event in the country. These diehard racers will be putting together the “Big 10,”a cherry 1978 Chevy C10. Its black hue does not convey its pure intentions, sticking with a “Chevy motor”albeit a late model LT engine. Big 3 excels at building well-thought out combinations from start to finish that can withstand the ultimate torture test, as well as track and dyno tuning to achieve their potential. The Ohio crew was also the brains and brawn behind Project 899, another Gen V based drag build.

Of course Horsepower Wars Season 4 would not be possible without our awesome sponsors including Summit Racing, Holley (Holley EFI, Simpson, etc), Manley Performance, Diamond Racing Pistons, COMP Cams, Moroso Performance Products, Automotive Racing Products (ARP), Cometic Gaskets, AMSOIL, Vibrant Performance, HPT Turbochargers, ICT Billet, ATI Performance, Meziere Enterprises, AFCO Racing, Optima Batteries, Old World Industries/Peak, Strange Engineering, SPAL, Auto Metal Direct, and Wiles Driveshaft.

Scott dreamed of being in the automotive media in high school, growing up around car shows and just down the street from Atco Raceway. The technology, performance capability, and craftsmanship that goes into builds fuels his passion.
