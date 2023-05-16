Mustang Week 2023 Schedule And Registration Goes Live

If you’re a fan of the Ford Mustang, then you probably have heard about the 22-year-old week-long event held each year in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Mustang Week caters to Mustang fans, owners, and enthusiasts from across the world and provides family-friendly events throughout the week in various locations. This year, the event hopes to continue that legacy with a wide range of Mustang-centric activities to satisfy the Mustang lover of any generation.

For 2023, the event will kick off on September 4th with a meet-n-greet held at the Twin Peaks restaurant. The parking lot will turn into an informal gathering spot for Mustang friends to congregate, grab food, pick up Mustang Week 2023 merchandise, and enjoy the atmosphere of like-minded enthusiasts. The fun doesn’t stop there though, as the week is full of exciting activities Mustang owners can participate in, including the Mustang Cruise-In, Mustang Car Show, Autocross Challenge, Cruise-N-Drive, and more!

“We’ve really worked hard to keep everything that Mustang enthusiasts love about Mustang Week in place, but adding value where we could,” stated Chief Revenue Officer Lloyd Hunt. “For example, we’re working hard to make apparel sales easier for customers, designing some killer shirts, and we are also adding a shuttle service to help enthusiasts safely get from different venues on Wednesday night in Murrells Inlet.”

In addition to the many events, Mustang Week 2023 will feature a variety of vendors offering everything from performance parts to apparel and accessories. Attendees can shop for the latest Mustang gear, talk with experts in the industry, and find the perfect upgrades for their cars. So, if you’re interested in joining thousands of Mustang owners in beautiful Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, then cross off your calendars between September 4th to 9th.