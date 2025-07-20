The engine in a new car is very different from those made just a few years ago. Many now use direct injection and turbochargers to make more power and get better mileage, but these technologies can also create new problems.

To keep up, the standards for engine oil have just been updated, and the new API SQ rating is something owners of modern cars should know about.

For cars with modern emissions systems, API SQ oils must have a maximum sulfate ash content of 0.9 percent, which helps keep sensitive gasoline particulate filters (GPFs) from getting clogged. The new spec also has stricter rules for how well the oil can be pumped in very low temperatures. German oil company LIQUI MOLY has announced that many of its products are ready for this change.

The company has updated its popular Special Tec AA series (in 0W-16, 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30, and 10W-30 viscosities) and its Molygen New Generation line (in 0W-20, 5W-20, 5W-30, and 10W-30 viscosities). These oils, often used in American and Asian vehicles, now meet the new API SQ and corresponding ILSAC GF-7 standards. For car owners, this change is important. Looking for the API SQ certification on the bottle is a good way to make sure you’re giving your modern engine the specific type of protection it needs to run well for a long time.

One of the biggest issues in these newer engines is something called low-speed pre-ignition, or LSPI. It’s a harmful type of engine knock that can happen at low speeds and can cause serious damage to internal parts.

The old oil standard only tested an oil’s ability to prevent this when it was brand new. The new API SQ standard is much tougher.

It adds a new test to make sure the oil can still protect against this dangerous knock even after it has been used in an engine and has aged. The new standard also requires oils to do a better job in other areas. It pushes for better fuel economy, requiring an efficiency improvement of up to 16 percent over the previous spec. It also demands more protection against oxidation and deposits to keep pistons cleaner.