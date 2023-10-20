US Shift Introduces Remote Display For Its Quick 4 Controller

US Shift’s Quick 4 Gen2 Stand-Alone Transmission Control System has made it possible to use a modern electronic transmission in any vehicle. The Quick 4 Gen2 unit has its own built-in graphical user interface, but US Shift wanted to enhance that experience. US Shift now offers the Quick 4 Gen2 Stand-Alone Transmission Control System with a remote OLED graphical display.

First, let’s cover what the Quick 4 can do. The Quick 4 unit provides users the ability to control transmission shifts, control the torque converter, adjust line pressure, provides diagnostic capabilities, and much more. You can learn about everything the Quick 4 is capable of right here on the US Shift website.

US Shift’s Remote Display is 33% larger than the standard display that can be found on the Quick 4. This OLED display is 1.9×2.4×0.4” and weighs just three ounces, so it can be mounted anywhere with relative ease. The display features a pair of push buttons and an aluminum knob that are used to operate the Remote Display while interacting with the user interface.

According to the US Shift website, the user interface of the Remote Display is easy to use.

“The home screen gives you real-time info on things like PRNDL position, currently-commanded gear, speed, configuration table in use, and any fault codes that may appear. To access the main menu, simply turn the knob and it will immediately appear. All of the menus and functions have been carefully crafted to be easily understood and adjusted. Most of the adjustments that can be made using a computer with our Shiftware software can also be done from the built-in user interface. Examples include adjusting shift timing, shift firmness, torque converter clutch engagement, switching calibration tables, and adjusting the speed sensor settings, just to name a few.”

The Quick 4 Gen2 Stand-Alone Transmission Control System with a remote OLED graphical display is available for the following transmissions:

GM 4L60E, 4L65E, and 4L70E (2008 and earlier only)

GM 4L80E and 4L85E

Ford AOD-E, 4R70W (wide ratio AOD-E), and 4R75

Ford E4OD and 4R10

You can learn more about the US Shift Quick 4 Gen2 Stand-Alone Transmission Control System with a remote OLED graphical display right here.