ICYMI: Ford Muscle’s Top Stories from February 2022

February is the shortest month of the year, but somehow it still managed to pull off a win in the content department. At Ford Muscle we saw news items spike and sentimental projects unfold. Ford Motor Company even unveiled some new vehicles backed by promises to bring them to America! If you felt like the 28 day month flew past in the blink of an eye, here are your cliff notes.

Stolen 1967 Shelby Mustang Recovered

An owner’s worst nightmare unraveled as his 1967 Shelby Mustang was stolen from the Tulsa, Oklahoma area. The Mustang had been stored in a locked warehouse, but a hired mover spotted the prized possession and decided to take what wasn’t his. After word of mouth got around, the Tulsa police department was able to use drone footage to find the Mustang, albeit partially dismantled, and return it to the rightful owner.

A Father Pushes Forward After Loss

Losing a child is a pain that no parent should have to face. Unfortunately Benjamin Foster faced this when he lost his 21 year old son, Luke. Benjamin and his son were only 6 months into replicating a Lightning when the tragedy struck. Instead of pushing the truck to the side and avoiding the pain, Benjamin and his daughter joined forces to continue where Luke left off. The truck is rapidly becoming exactly what Luke dreamt of.

A 7.3L with Individual Throttle Bodies, Yes Please!

The new 7.3L gas engine, nicknamed Godzilla, has been impressing engine builders everywhere with its vast amount of direction. There have been high RPM builds, extremely powerful forced induction combos and now there is even the glorious sounds of a completely restrictor-less intake system, in the form of independent throttle bodies. While most readers are prepared with headphones on and volume at 11, don’t be afraid to blast this engine dyno video on the sound system downstairs, the neighbors will thank you for the glorious commotion.

Ford Muscle Features Jason Wagoner’s Returns To Racing

After taking a break, Jason Wagoner returned to his favorite sport of drag racing. Instead of building yet another Fox Body, Wagoner stepped up to build a reliable and street driven GT500. This GT500 wasn’t built with pure racing in mind and still retains the street manners to appease his wife. Check out Wagoner’s latest build here.

A Coyote Fox Body Mustang With A Power Adder Twist

A Coyote engine stuffed into a Fox Body Mustang is nothing new. The majority of these inter-generational engine swaps are usually naturally aspirated or if things get out of hand, turbo or supercharged. Skyler Hardy had a different intent by utilizing the laughing gas of nitrous to launch his Coyote-swapped, T56-equipped Fox Body off the line. Hardy can be seen racing True Street and Stick Shift shoutouts across the southeast.

Never poke A SN95 With A Short Stick

When it comes to road course racing in Brazil, the 1994-1998 Mustang is never the obvious choice. However, Fernando Batista decided to take his love for the Mustang and make it happen. While import taxes are astronomical, Fernando’s shop specializes in Mustangs allowing him to have a parts bin of goodies to build this SN95. After a few sessions at the track, Batista was able to build this into a time attack SN95 at the famous Brazil raceway.

Hold My Beer, I’m Going In!

When the phrase, “Hold my beer,” gets said, things are bound to get out of hand. Rumor has it, this popular phase echoed outside the gates of Petco Park before a Ford Bronco entered the baseball field. Once in the outfield, the Bronco’s driver started to do a few donuts, which is the most action this MLB stadium has seen since the lockout. The confused grounds crew stepped into action and sealed off the exit. Thankfully no one was harmed and the driver only faced vandalism charges and some therapy.

Ford Muscle Covers Ranger Raptor’s Debut

Ford has been dropping hints on the Next-Gen Ford Ranger over the past few months. However, the Raptor variant was kept under wraps until mid-February. The details were released and Ford Motor Company even declared that this Ranger Raptor will be coming to America! We’ll see how this mid-size truck fares against the likes of the F-150 Raptor and Bronco Raptor.

