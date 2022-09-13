Ford Buckles Down To Debut All-New S650 Mustang At Detroit Auto Show

The all-new S650 Mustang Global Debut is just around the corner. While the original date was set for 2023, it was a tweet from Ford Motor Company CEO Jim Farley that would reschedule the release date to September 14th, 2022. Why this date change was made, was not made immediately given to the public, but the closer date gives enthusiasts the exciting opportunity to see what could possibly be the last internal combustion engine Mustang completely uncovered much sooner.

Since Ford has done a tremendous job of keeping the 7th Generation Mustang under wraps, they have had to dispel numerous rumors through the use of its teasers and social media posts. Here are a few of the things that we know about the S650 Mustang from Ford’s marketing team and a few others that we’ve been told.

V8 Option Remains

When Ford made the announcement that the Mustang lineage would continue on into a 7th Generation, it didn’t take long for assumptions to be made regarding its power train. After all, the Mustang Mach E has brought Ford a lot of attention, not only from the name grab, but for its use of electric motors. As Ford did with the Raptor R, they did the same for the 7th Generation Mustang. A video clip that clearly indicated a familiar throaty V8 rumble that could closely be associated with the 5.0-liter Coyote engine.

Keeping It Rear Wheel Drive

While certain models like the Explorer ST and Focus RS all experienced great success with an all-wheel-drive system, the Mustang will not be enjoying the corner gripping feel of having power applied to all wheels. Instead, Ford will be keeping the Mustang rear-wheel-drive just like the original. For those who desire such a wild setup, you can check out this S550 Mustang receiving an all-wheel-drive setup.

Save The Manuals

Groups like The Manual Gearbox Preservation Society have campaigned to save the manual when each new model is announced. The group celebrated when Ford Motor Company released an image with the “o” in generation depicted as a 6-speed shift knob. This growing faction of drivers wanting to have control of their shifts through a manual transmission have not yielded to the imminent automatic transmission. So, for those interested in rowing the gears of a manual transmission, the S650 Mustang will continue the legacy.

When To Tune In

The S650 Mustang is set to be unveiled on September 14, 2022, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time as part of the Detroit Auto Show. Ironically, the unveiling will take place at Hart Plaza –which is the starting point of Woodward Avenue, America’s first paved roads. Check back with FordMuscle.com, as we’ll be providing everything you need to know about the S650 including event coverage and more!