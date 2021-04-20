ICYMI: Ford Muscle’s Top Stories from April 2021

Hey, the internet is a busy place and sometimes things get lost in the mix. I get it. Well, have no fear. I will break down this month’s stories on Ford Muscle that you may have missed. Here’s just enough info to wet your whistle, but don’t forget to click those appropriately colored blue words to get the full scoop.

The Mach 1 is Back!

And no it is not just a rebadged Bullitt according to Steve Turner. That legendary blonde pony tail made its way into the driver’s seat and had nothing but great things to say about what could be the best S550 track car yet – a mash up of the best Mustang parts and some tweaks fit for a soulful track racer.

Project F-Word

Our 1969 Ford F100, aka Project F-Word, has been in the express lane to completion since Jump Street. We’ll circle back next month on the final installation of the Ford Performance Gen III Aluminator, but in the mean time we got our exhaust fab’d up using Hooker components and then called our friends at Holley again for the fuel system. It’s a pretty cool setup that uses a Sniper EFI tank for a 1969-1970 Mustang that is relocated under the bed – because why on earth would you want to keep the tank by the cab?

Boosted Coyote-Powered Focus ST

It’s an old concept, stuff a high-powered V8 into a small economy car and you have an insane power to weight ratio. However, this Focus ST takes it to a new level by converting from front-wheel drive to rear-wheel drive, connecting to a 700hp Whipple-blown Coyote and 6R80 transmission. And we are totally here for it.

Happy Birthday, Mustang

It all began April 17th, 1964. Longtime Mustang scribe Rod Short takes us through the last 57 years of Mustang history starting with the 1964 World’s Fair and the ensuing media blitz. People have been crazy about the little pony every since.

What Did I just Say?

Here you have it: factual proof that people AROUND THE WORLD love the Mustang. For the past six years, the Mustang is the best selling sports coupe according to IHS Markit Data.

7-Second S550

What a time to be alive. You can drive 7s–literally 7s–in a package that is totally capable of being driven on the street – proof positive. Not only has turbo and supercharger technology come a long way, but [lordybagordy] fuel injectors have improved light years. Forget about those old peak and hold injectors that required a new injector driver and idled like your author looking for his glasses in the morning, as well as those crazy 9-, 10- and 16-injector setups.

Tech Talk

Axles 101: Everything You Should Know About Axles for Drag Racing

Nitrous-Fed 427 Cubic-Inch Small-Block Ford Makes 4-Digit Power

Livernois Solves Cam Phaser Knock On 4.6/5.4L 3V Engines

Coyote-Swapped Fox Hydroboost Made Easy With Maximum Motorsports

Mickey Thompson Releases All-New ET Street Front Drag Radial Tires for 17-inch Wheels

Make Your Shelby GT500 Lighter & Faster With Carbon Fiber Style

Events

Ponies In The Smokies Returns Bigger Than Ever in 2021

The NMRA/NMCA All-Star Nationals Closes Atlanta Dragway In Style

The NSRA Ramps Up For 2021 Opening Street Rod Nationals At Knoxville

The 2021 SSP Mustang Reunion at Ponies In The Smokies